NYSC PoP: Kano loses 2 corps members, 16 others get extension of service year

KANO — As the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 National Youth Service Corps, NYSC members round up the one year mandatory service, no fewer than two Corps Members posted to Kano State have lost their lives to the cold hands of death.

The NYSC State Coordinator, Aisha Tata Mohammed announced this during the Passing Out ceremony of the batch in Kano on Thursday.

Mohammed said 16 other corps members got extension of their service year for various offences committed during the one year mandatory service while three others were rewarded with state honours award for distinguishing themselves in the Personal Community Development Services they carried out in the state.

According to her, “Out of a total number of 899 stated for passing out today, 3 Corps members distinguished themselves in the area of Personal Community Development Services and will be rewarded with the state Honors Award, while 16…





