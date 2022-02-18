One dead, scores injured as mysterious fire hits IDPs’ camp in Borno





razes over 100 makeshift shelters

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

One person has been confirmed dead with unspecified number of Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs injured when a fire suspected to have emanated from a cooking point escalated in Muna Elbawawi, near Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The incident which took place at about 1.30 pm on Friday, also razed down over one hundred shelters, leaving hundreds of IDPs stranded and displaced from the camp.

This is even as it has become a routine, and not a surprise, as specified number of IDP camps hosting millions of IDPs in the state do experience fire on yearly basis.

According to the Information Officer of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, North East Zonal Office, Mallam Abdulkadir Ibrahim in a press statement on Friday said, NEMA team and Fire Service Personnel promptly responded and saved the situation from further destruction.

“The fire incident is suspected to have been caused by cooking…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper