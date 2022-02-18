Radio, TV licences for NYSC





It is heartwarming to hear some new measures that the management of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is taking to improve the welfare of corps members and strengthen faith in an otherwise marvelous scheme that is rapidly losing its allure.

The health insurance scheme is a welcome idea because it will ensure that when corps members fall sick, they will have access to adequate care wherever they are serving.

We, however, recommend that a comprehensive life insurance policy should be initiated if it is not already in operation.

In the unfortunate situation where a corps member suffers permanent disability or dies in active service, there is a need for some financial succour packages for the victims or their families.

The granting of a television licence to the NYSC (which includes the ongoing effort to issue it with a radio licence) is also worthy of commendation. This collaboration between NYSC’s Director General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, and his…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper