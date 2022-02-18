Scammers target hotel customers in Lagos





By David Royal

The management of a Lagos hotel has raised the alarm on how scammers are targeting customers by deceiving them into paying money into a private bank account belonging to the scammers instead of the hotel’s approved bank account for bookings.

This allegation was made by the management of Integrity Hotels & Suites situated at Abagbon close, Victoria Island, Lagos, noting that it uncovered plans by the scammers to swindle money from more of its customers.

Some customers had complained that they were involved in series of unfulfilled hotel room bookings online without getting values after making payments into an individual’s account, who claimed to be the manager of the hotel.

The hotel said it gathered that the scammers offered hotel room bookings on an online platform, but buyers purportedly did not receive their bookings after making payment.

Posing as the hotel managers, the scammers have diverted thousands of money into their bank accounts, a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper