Southwest pensioners protest, accuse Pencom of ‘withholding’ their gratuity





By James Ogunnaike

Pensioners, under the aegis of the Association of Contributory Pension Sector, Southwest zone, on Friday, staged a peaceful protest over alleged unpaid of their gratuity by the federal government.

The pensioners who consist of retirees from the University College Hospital, Ibadan, University of Ibadan, University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, the Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ife, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and Lagos and Federal Medical Centre, Abeokuta, NIPOST among others, staged the protest in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The protesters carried placards with various inscriptions such as “contributory pensioners’ shortfall; 15% and 30% arrears; consequential; IPPIS and minimum pension; Damisah A.B., Joseph Idowu, Adesegun Adeleke, Idowu Ogunjinrin and Alhaji Ibrahim Bakare are all fraudsters; Alhaji Ibrahim Bakare (of Salary wages (Abuja) give us our money that you fixed in the bank account; retirees are suffering,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper