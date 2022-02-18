Twitter creates special emoji for Davido’s show at o2 Arena





By David Royal

The giant microblogging app, Twitter Thursday launched 4 hashtags that feature the photograph of Nigerian pop star, David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

These hashtags are mainly to promote Davido’s new show on Saturday 5th March 2022 at the famous 02 Arena, London.

The DMW’s CEO, Davido tweeted with the hashtags on Thursday night announcing to his fans to tweet any of his songs they would love to see him perform at the o2 Arena using the hashtags.

He Twitted ” what’s popping twamily , my friends over at twitter made a new twitmoji for us to turn up with at the o2 . tweet @ me songs you want to see me perform with one of the hashtags below and i got a suprise for one person! #WRBLO2 , #DavidoattheO2, #DavidoO2, #Davidoat02″

Source: Vanguard Newspaper