Uzodimma flags off COVID-19 mass vaccination in Imo





Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo, on Thursday, flagged off mass COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Uzodimma, who performed the flag-off in Owerri, urged residents of the state to ignore conspiracy theories behind the vaccine, and avail themselves of the opportunity to get vaccinated.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his pragmatic approach to the fight against the pandemic and pledged his commitment to slowing down the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The governor said that his government had established the Imo State Task Force on COVID-19 and made massive investments in the best Isolation Centres in the country.

He added that he had bought state-of-the-art ambulances and other protective equipment and critical medics that helped in making Imo record the lowest cases of the virus both in Nigeria and in the South-East geo-political zone.

“COVID-19 tested the capability and capacity of the Shared Prosperity Government in Imo but thanks to God and my team, as…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper