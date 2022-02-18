We’ve recorded breakthrough identifying date palm sex – CDA





Kano map

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The Centre for Dryland Agriculture, CDA in Bayero University, Kano said it has recorded a breakthrough of identifying date palm sex to help farmers record fruitful and bumper harvest.

The Centre’s Director, Prof. Jibrin Mohammed Jibrin disclosed this while speaking with newsmen during the 10th year anniversary celebration of the centre.

Prof. Jibrin said with the breakthrough the centre secured an agreement with the Jigawa State government to supply 100,000 seedlings of dates for onward distribution to farmers in the state.

According to him, “About two years ago, some farmers came complaining about problem of a date farm. Date farm is a plant that has male and female plants but if you plant all males on your farm then you will continue to water it for several years without bearing fruits. We promised to look into that problem and we got our scientist to work….





