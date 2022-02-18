Why we’re diversifying Nigeria’s economy — Emefiele





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

THE Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, yesterday, said it is focused on diversifying Nigeria’s economy to stall problems created by fluctuations in the prices of oil globally.

Governor of CBN, Mr Godwin Emefiele, who stated this in Asaba during the opening of a two-day CBN Fair for stakeholders in Delta, said the bank has the mandate to grow the economy in a sustainable manner.

Emefiele, who was represented by Director, Corporate Communications of CBN, Mr Osita Nwanisoba, said CBN’s various intervention programmes were geared towards the diversification of the economy from oil.

He said: “What the CBN is doing is to diversify the economic base of this country. We are saying that there are so many and so much that we can do.

“We have agriculture, we have manufactured. So, why can’t we deal with these things so that we will be able to produce what we eat and eat what we produce?

“These are sectors that will grow the economy, create…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper