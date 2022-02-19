2022 UTME registration: Slow start at CBT centres in Lagos





Registration by candidates for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) began on Saturday, with a slow start noticed in some centres visited in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there were different experiences at some of the registration centres monitored as the exercise kicked off.

At the WAEC Training and Testing Centre (WTTC), one of the centres visited by NAN correspondent, the officials had yet to register any candidate as at noon, following some technical hitches.

Mr Uchehara Uchenna, the Principal Assistant Registrar said all was set for the smooth registration/conduct of the examination at centre.

” We have about 10 candidates waiting to be registered as I speak. On our part, we are set to hit the ground running. All our equipment and facilities had been in top shape even before this period.

“We have everything needed for the seamless conduct of this examination, just like it obtained the year before. Our…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper