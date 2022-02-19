2023: Muslim League urges Gov Ugwuanyi to contest for President





-Says Nigeria needs a unifying factor

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A Northern based religious group under the aegis of the United Muslim Ummah League(UMUL) has thrown its weight behind Igbo Presidency come 2023 and urged Governor Ugwuanyi to contest.

The Muslim group said it was high time the other five geopolitical zones in the interest of equity, fairness and Justice agree to support the Igbo to occupy the seat of the President.

According to the group, now that out of the three major tribes in Nigeria, the Yoruba and Hausa tribes have had their fair share of taste of power, it would be only fair for all political parties to equally zone power to the Eastern region to avoid unnecessary tension due to agitation for secession ahead of the election.

The United Muslim Ummah League, in a statement jointly signed by the National Coordinator, National Secretary and Publicity Secretary, Mallam Abubakar Mustapha, Sheikh Sanda Almisry and Mallam Jamil Arafat, said:…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper