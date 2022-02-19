5000 students in Cross River receive books, uniforms, scholarships





By Ike Uchechukwu

In an effort to ameliorate the sufferings of the less privileged, the Coco-Bassey Foundation has empowered over 5,000 pupils and students with books, uniforms, scholarships and other educational materials in Cross River state.

The empowerment programmes for students in various schools were carried out simultaneously yesterday in the three senatorial districts of the state.

Speaking with Vanguard shortly after the programme, the Chairman of the foundation, Mkpang Coco-Bassey disclosed that the foundation has carried out various empowerment programmes in its bid to bring succour to school children and parents facing different challenges in pursuit of academic excellence.

His words: “It is valuable to educate children for they are the future of a Nation. A well-educated generation will produce engineers, teachers, doctors, scientists, political leaders, etc that will develop a sustainable society where job opportunities created will be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper