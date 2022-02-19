A’Ibom first Lady cautions against out-of-court settlement for rape cases





By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

The Akwa Ibom State First Lady, Dr Martha Udom Emmanuel, has advised the state police command not to encourage granting of bail and out-of-court settlement for rape cases.

Dr Emmanuel who gave the advice yesterday when she paid a courtesy visit on the State Commissioner of police, Mr Andrew Amiengheme, stressed that all rape cases should be channeled to the family unit and not to be settled out of Court.

She also urged the police command to refrain from harassing and demanding money from victims of Gender- Based Violence, (GBV) before their cases are attended to, as such scares the victims from going to the police to lodge their complaints.

The first Lady who was accompanied by the GBV management committee, also noted that demanding money from already wounded and traumatized victims was an act of insensitivity.

Her words: “We are here to officially tell you that we…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper