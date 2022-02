Electoral Bill: 26 Civil Society groups declare February 22 National Day of Protest

…gives Buhari next week Tuesday to assent bill

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA-AS Nigerians become anxious about the electoral process ahead of 2023 general elections, 26 Civil Society groups, Saturday, declared February 22, 2022 National Day of Protest following delay by President Muhammadu Buhari to assent the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

The 26 CSOs include Nigeria Civil Society Situation Room; Yiaga Africa; Partners for Electoral Reform (PER); International Press Centre; Institute for Media and Society; Nigerian Women Trust Fund; The Albino Foundation; Centre for Citizens with Disability; Premium Times Centre for Investigative Journalism (PTCIJ); Labour Civil Society Coalition (LASCO); Transition Monitoring Group; CLEEN Foundation; Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC); Women Advocates Research and Documentation Centre (WARDC); Nigeria Network of Non-Governmental Organizations (NNNGO); Inclusive Friends Association (IFA); Enough is Enough; The Electoral Hub;…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper