FCT council polls: Nigerians ready to return to PDP — Onuesoke





By Ephraim Oseji

People’s Democratic party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke has revealed that the sweeping victory of PDP in the three strategic Abuja Area Councils is a clear demonstration of the determination by Nigerians to return PDP to power in 2023.

Onuesoke who told newsmen in Warri, Delta State that he was on ground in FCT for four days to personally monitor the election stated that he was very impressed with the interest FCT electorates placed on PDP during the conduct of the election.

He stated that the victory at the FCT polls of Saturday, February 12, 2022, represents a great omen for PDP as it will lead the party back to winning ways and rebuilding of Nigeria.

ALSO READ: Only Ademola Adeleke can win Osun for PDP – Omisore

“I was not surprise at the performance of PDP candidates in the FCT election because I was on ground and saw the determination of the electorates to vote en masse for PDP because they were totally fed up with the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper