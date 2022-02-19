ICPC seeks inculcation of national values in pupils, students through SUBEB





By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, has urged State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, to ensure the inculcation of national values in pupils and students in schools to get them aqainted with the dangers inherent in acts of indiscipline, corruption and unacceptable social behaviours.

The ICPC Resident Commissioner for Benue state, Mr. Chile Oguegbu gave the advise weekend in Makurdi when he interfaced with the Executive Chairman, Benue state SUBEB, Comrade Joseph Utse and the management staff of the Board.

Mr. Oguegbu sought the cooperation of the Benue SUBEB to ensure the seamless integration of National Values Curriculum and Child Upbringing in the state.

The Resident Commissioner in a presentation titled: “The Inculcation of National Values Curriculum and Child Upbringing in Benue State Educational Sector: the Role of Teachers and Educational Administrators” said the essence of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper