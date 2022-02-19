Mass Failure: 90% of intending police officers failed recruitment exams — PSC





By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) at the weekend in Benin, said over 90 per cent of intending police officers did not score up to 30 per cent in the police recruitment examinations across the country.

The Commissioner representing the Mass Media and the South-south Zone in the Police Service Commission (PSC), Austin Braimoh made the revelation at a one-day town hall meeting organised by the Commission and the Edo State Police Command.

He said the aim of the town hall meeting is to work on the relationship between the police and the public and also enlighten the public on the ongoing recruitment exercise.

Braimoh said, “The Commission has the responsibility of familiarizing the public with the current recruitment exercise and improving citizen relationship with the police for effective policing.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper