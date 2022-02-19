Missing Yabatech lecturer: ASUP collaborating with security agencies – Chairman





YABATECH main gate

By Adesina Wahab

The Chairman of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics, ASUP, Yaba College of Technology, Yabatech, chapter, Mr Monday Ojo, has said the union is doing everything it can to find one of their members, Mr Adeyinka Ahmed Olamilekan, who has been missing for two weeks.

Ojo, in a chat with Sunday Vanguard, said the union had reported the matter at police stations in and around Epe, as well as the office of Department of State Service.

“He is a lecturer in the Department of Agricultural Technology in the Epe Campus of our institution. He was last seen on February 5 this year under the Ajah Bridge. According to his neighbour, he did not sleep at home that day.

“The matter was reported to his mother and when he was not seen the following Monday, the mother reported to his Head of Department. However, it was said that somebody also said he saw him that…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper