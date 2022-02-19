National Convention: APC supporters forum warns against imposition





Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the All Progressives Congress APC February 26 national convention, the APC- National Stakeholders Supporters Forum APC-NSSF has asked the party leadership and other critical stakeholders to save APC from imminent collapse by avoiding candidates’ imposition during the convention.

The APC- NSSF gave the charge at the weekend during an interactive meeting with a national chairmanship aspirant, Senator Tanko Almakura.

The forum also asked the APC leadership to learn from the misfortunes of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP which it said was caused by the impunity of its leaders in the candidate’s selection process.

According to the National Leader of APC-NSSF, Hon. Yusuf Ardo, it is imperative that the party comes out of the Convention solid and well prepared for the 2023 general elections.

He said; “The imposition of candidates usually causes very serious crises and rancour in any party”, which he added could provide a leeway for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper