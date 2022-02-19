Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ to speak to power – Obasanjo





.

James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Saturday declared that Nigeria needs more ‘rebels’ who would speak the truth to ‘power’ and would not mind what would happen.

According to Obasanjo, who spoke at the unveiling of the autobiography of the Babanla Adinni of Egbaland, Chief Tayo Sowunmi, titled “Footprints Of A Rebel”, held in Abeokuta, the state capital, said, this was one of the greatest steps towards rebuilding Nigeria.

The autobiography was reviewed by Hafsat Abiola Costello, founder of the Kudirat Initiative for Democracy.

Obasanjo noted that for Nigeria to move forward, it required “more rebels” to stand and speak for the truth, saying that whoever must live a life of honesty and integrity had to be a rebel.

Also Read:

2023: Nigerians urged not to sell their mandate to greedy, selfish politicians

Obasanjo said, “Looking at the title of the book, I ask myself, why would someone call himself a rebel, but it is good….





Source: Vanguard Newspaper