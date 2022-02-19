Osun APC guber primary: Aregbesola loses ward to Oyetola





By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

As the All Progressives Congress, APC, holds governorship primary election in Osun, the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola did not participate in the process, as he was said to have traveled out of the state for an urgent assignment.

This is as the incumbent Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola won at the Minister’s ward 8 of Ilesa-East local government area of the state.

However, APC Chairman in the ward, Adegoke Saheed lamented alleged removal of their supporters name from the voters’ register.

He also disclosed that the absence of the Minister put them at a disadvantage as the Governor’s faction deployed power of incumbent against them.

It is unfortunate that the process did not go well at all. I challenged the register book they brought because it is not the register we used during the registration. I was the supervisor then. I supervised the whole ward. I appointed those that registered members at the units. During the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper