Report yourself or risk being declared wanted, DPO tells fleeing cultists





By Ochuko Akuopha, Ughelli

DIVISIONAL Police Officer, DPO, of the Agbarho Police Division, Ughelli North Local Government Area, Delta State, Mr. Samuel Ogwa, has advised fleeing cultists involved in the cult clash which claimed the lives of six persons in the community to report the nearest police station or risk being declared wanted.

Ogwa who handed down the warning at a Security Town Hall meeting with stakeholders in the Agbarho Kingdom assured residents of security of lives and property in the kingdom.

Reiterating the preparedness of the police to deal decisively with anyone caught committing the crime in the community, he urged residents to be vigilant and report anyone with questionable character to the police.

On his part, President General of Agbarho Urhobo Improvement Union, AUIU, Chief Monday Igho-Odiphri lauded the police for their swift response which he said, helped to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper