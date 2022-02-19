Soludo support group transforms into cooperative society





Professor Chukwuma Soludo

Ahead of the swearing of Professor Chukwuma Soludo as the next governor of Anambra State on March 17, 2022, one of the groups that campaigned for his emergence as the governor-elect, Anambra Demand Soludo, ADS, has transformed into a cooperative society to assist its members key into the economic agenda of the incoming administration.

Essentially, the cooperative society known as Advanced Development Solutions Initiative, ADSI, has planned to raise N500 million at N500 per share through the sale of one million shares for its members within and outside the country.

Chairman of ADSI, Sir Jude Emecheta said at the inauguration of the group in Awka, that a Board of Trustees, BoT, has already been put in place to manage the fund on behalf of its members.

Emecheta said: “There is no way we can say we worked for Soludo’s emergence as governor of Anambra State and expect him to give all of us appointments. It is not possible. What we can do is to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper