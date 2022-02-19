Two factions of Ebonyi varsity ASUU issue conflicting strike directives





ASUU strike

The two factions of the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) in the Ebonyi State University (EBSU), Abakaliki have issued conflicting directives to their members over the union’s current nationwide warning strike.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that while the Dr Godfrey Nwambeke-led Caretaker Committe declared that it would not join the strike, the faction led by Dr Ikechukwu Igwenyi, as Acting Chairman, said it would.

Nwambeke told newsmen on Friday that the university would not join the strike and advised lecturers and students to disregard the directive by the national leadership of the union.

“One of the major reasons for the non-compliance is that the ASUU National Executive Committe (NEC) has been indifferent to issues concerning the union at EBSU, which they ought to have resolved since.

“You may recall that ASUU-EBSU in its congress of Sept.16, 2021,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper