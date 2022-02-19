Unease in Anioma over umbrella body





•Asaba monarch roars at organizers; Nwaoboshi backs Asagba

•No rift between Asaba, Owa monarchs; Anioma people behind APU- Dr. Okubor

•Chiazor, Esogbue, Oyana, Elueme slug it out

By Emma Amaize, Regional Editor, South-South

Asagba thunders

TRADITIONALLY, Asagba of Asaba, Obi (Prof) Chike Edozien is greeted as “Agu”, symbolizing “Lion” and oftentimes, he waves his insignia of authority in response to indicate acceptance. But when the treasured monarch roared penultimate Friday, it was palpable that somebody or something had stirred the lion.

For the first time, Obi Edozien, Chairman, Delta North Traditional Rulers Forum, speaking after a meeting attended by over 25 traditional rulers at his palace in Asaba, branded those behind the formation of a proposed umbrella body for the people of Delta North Senatorial district, Anioma Progress Union, APU, allegedly to displace existing Anioma Congress, as coup plotters.

His words: ”As royal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper