Why APC lost Abuja council poll – Dauda, APC presidential aspirant





*Commends Buhari, INEC on conduct, decries voters apathy

By Clifford Ndujihe

A 2023 Presidential Aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Ibrahim Bello Dauda, has decried the poor performance of the APC in Saturday’s council polls in Abuja and urged the party to learn from its mistakes ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Dauda, who noted that the APC did not approach the Abuja poll as united house, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for the fair and peaceful conduct of the council elections in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja

Dauda, however, lamented the low voter turnout.

He, also, congratulated the winners in the elections, saying that they must regard their victory as a call to serve their constituents.

The main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, had the upper hand in the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper