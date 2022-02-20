2023: ‘How Jonathan can be Nigeria’s president again’





Dr. Goodluck Jonathan

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of next year’s general election, an Abuja-based pro-democracy and good governance advocacy group has asked former President Goodluck Jonathan to close ranks with President Muhammadu Buhari and join the ruling All Progressives Congress APC with a view to getting the party’s presidential ticket.

The Citizens Network for Peace and Development gave the charge Sunday in Abuja at a media parley on the state of the nation.

National Coordinator of the network, Okorie ‘Ohamadike’ Raphael who spoke on behalf of the group noted that Nigeria deserves a leader who is respected even beyond her borders and who is convinced that his ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

According to him, Jonathan’s bloodless ambition puts him in a vantage position over and above those who see politics as a do or die affair.

He said; “The 2023 elections in our opinion, is not about the politicians. It is about the citizenry, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper