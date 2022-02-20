Agreements with Twitter not censorship – FG





The Federal Government says the agreements it reached with Twitter to resume operations in the country were not meant to censor the microblogging site and other social media platforms in general.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who stated this on Saturday, added that the agreement, to be extended to other social media platforms operating in the country, would ensure that only wholesome content were published by the platforms.

The Minister was speaking on “Radio Link’’, a phone-in programme of the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria monitored by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

He reiterated the resolve of the government to regulate the social media in a manner that would not stifle the freedom of speech and expression, as well as strangulate the media.

“We are going to regulate the social media not because we want to stifle the media or we want to violate the right of expression.

“We want to ensure that only…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper