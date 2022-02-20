APC CONVENTION: Fight-to-the-finish in 13 states moves to Abuja





By Chioma Onuegbu, Festus Ahon, Chinonso Alozie, Charly Agwam, Egufe Yaforboghi, Adeola Badru, Demola Akinyemi, Haruna Aliyu & Bashir Bello

Seven days to the National Convention of All Progressives Congress, APC, leaders in supremacy battle in about 13 state chapters have refused to sheath their swords as they vowed to fight to the finish in Abuja where the Convention is scheduled to hold, findings revealed at the weekend.

In the states where the APC is factionalized, contentious issues have not been resolved, notwithstanding the party’s caretaker national leadership reconciliation efforts.

The caretaker national leadership had, in 2021, inaugurated a nine-member reconciliatory committee headed by a former governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Adamu Abdullahi, to wade into the issues in the states.

No fewer than 47 petitions were received across the states by aggrieved members.

Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee,…





