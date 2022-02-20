Armed herdsmen invade Ortom’s home town kill three of his kinsmen





.I cannot access my village, farm anymore – Ortom raises alarm

…urges FG to give Nigerians permission to carry weapons for self-defense

….says inducements made to have him rescind Benue grazing law, vows not to yield

…..adds, seven attempts made on his life for standing on the side of truth

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Three kinsmen of Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state were Saturday evening reportedly killed by suspected armed herdsmen while returning from a burial ceremony along Iordye- Gbajimba road in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

This came as the Governor Sunday afternoon raised the alarm that armed herdsmen have taken over communities in his home town making it impossible for him to access his village and his massive farms in the community.

Vanguard gathered that the victims, two males and a female were riding on a motorcycle when they were ambushed by the marauders who shot two of them and hacked the third person to death with a…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper