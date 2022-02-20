Beijing Green Winter Olympic, receives world support – Maoming





By Vera Samuel Anyagafu

The Consul General of The Peoples’ Republic of China in Nigeria, Chu Moaming has said that the XXIV 2022 Olympic Winter Games has kicked off in Beijing, China.

Maoming said this in a statement made available to Newsmen, early in the week.

According to him, the games, which began February 4, 2022, brought together about 2900 athletes from 91 countries and regions.

Despite the so-called diplomatic boycott led by a few western countries, Maoming stated, the sporting gala attracted more than 30 international dignitaries from across the world, including heads of state, heads of government, members of royal families and heads of international organizations.

“This gathering of leaders during a time of COVID-19 showed the support of the world for the Olympics, as well as their wish for unity. The smiling faces of athletes from across the world at the grand opening ceremony showed that they were ready to enjoy the sports gala.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper