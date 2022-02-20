Domestic airlines increase fares by 100%





… least economy ticket now N50,000, effective March 1

By Lawani Mikairu

After a meeting in Lagos, domestic airline operators have resolved to increase airfares by 100% with effect from next week, March 1. The increment will be across board.

The resolution adopted by all the domestic operators sees the least economy ticket now selling for 50,000 naira, instead of the previous 22,000 naira for an hour flight.

There are indications that some of the airlines have already fixed some of the fares that will come into effect on March 1.

Investigation revealed that an economy class domestic ticket on Max Air outbound Jos to Abuja from March 1, 2020 sells at ₦50,000, while Green Africa Airlines’ Lagos to PortHarcourt goes for ₦35,000 as opposed to its current ₦16,500 fare.

Green Africa will sell its Owerri to Abuja flight tickets at ₦35,000, while Air Peace Lagos to Abuja will sell at ₦50,000. Equally, Air Peace will sell Lagos to Benin return…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper