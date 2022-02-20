Electoral Bill: NASS will override Buhari if… ― Lawmaker





By Levinus Nwabughiogu, ABUJA

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Serguis Ogun has expressed optimism that President Muhammadu will give assent to the reworked electoral act amendment bill this week.

He said that the National Assembly has given attention to the wishes and demands of the President, stressing that there was no other cogent reason not to sign the bill into law.

It will be recalled that the President had rejected the bill, picking holes with the direct primary mode of elections for political parties in choosing their candidates earlier provided by the parliament.

Reworking the bill, however, the National Assembly added indirect and consensus options to the direct primary clause and transmitted the bill to the President.

But the days are counting and the President is yet to give his assent.

Going by the earlier timetable of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper