Local Content: FG develops Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul facility for aviation sector





The Federal Government says it is set to develop a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility in the country as part of the Aviation Sector Road Map to address capital flight.

The acting Managing Director, Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) Mr Mattew Pwajok, said this at NAN Forum, the flagship personality interview programme of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN)..

According to him, the Minister of Aviation, Sen. Ali Serika is very passionate about the development of the facility.

“In addition to the establishment of a National Carrier he is working towards a Maintenance Repair and Overhaul facility in Nigeria, that is intended to service the whole of West Africa.

“That facility will go a long way in saving costs for operators that will have to fly aircraft outside the country for maintenance.

“We already have two or three private ones already established in Nigeria.

“We have the one established by Aero Contractors, Seven Stars and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper