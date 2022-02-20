N51bn UBEC funds: Pay counterpart funds or face legal action, SERAP tells 36 governors





Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged the 36 state governors to “immediately redirect public funds budgeted to pay ex-governors undeserved pensions and other retirement benefits, and for ‘security votes’, and to use some of the savings to pay the counterpart funds that would allow poor children to enjoy access to quality basic education in your state.”

SERAP said: “Several of the 36 states have reportedly failed to pay the counterpart funds to access over N51bn matching grants earmarked by the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) for basic education in the country, as at July 2019.”

In the letter dated 19 February 2022 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “The report by UBEC that several states have failed to access N51.6bn of matching grants suggests that these states are doing very little for poor children. It also explains why the number of out-of-school children in the country…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper