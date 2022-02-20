Police rescue 24 kidnapped victims in Zamfara





The Police Command in Zamfara, says it has rescued 24 victims abducted by bandits at Gurgurawa community in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

The Spokesman of the Command, SP Muhammad Shehu, confirmed the development at a news conference on Saturday in Gusau.

Shehu said the victims including a seven-month-old baby were rescued after a fierce gun battle between the security operatives and the bandits.

“On 18th February, 2022 at about 2300hrs, police tactical operatives attached to 42 PMF Squadron Gusau, on Anti–Banditry Operations in the area received a distress call that armed bandits in large numbers invaded the village and abducted some members of the community.

“Receiving the information, the tactical operatives in collaboration with the vigilante in the area, swung into action and mobilised to the location for an extensive search and rescue operation.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper