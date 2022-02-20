Saying it as it is (2)





The moment homosapiens invented language and began using it to communicate with one another, especially to pass information, the possibility of miscommunication and lying because of the fallibility inherent in the entire process must have motivated early humans to watch out for falsehood and seek the truth.

In other words, the effort to detect intentional or inadvertent misrepresentation of objective reality is fundamental to the quest for truth which has reached its zenith in science. The significance of truth is grounded in biological evolution. Given that all members of the earth’s biotic community are subject to the mechanics of natural selection, the more accurate a species can represent reality objectively and communicate it amongst the members, their survivability is enhanced considerably.

That is why human beings are at the pinnacle of evolution at the moment precisely because the human brain, despite its imperfections and limitations, contains the most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper