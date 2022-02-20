‘Training, bedrock of any standing Army’





.

The Chief of Defence Simulation, Armed Forces Simulation Centre, Jaji, Kaduna State, Maj.-Gen. Adeyemi Adetayo has described the training as the bedrock of any standing army.

Adetayo stated this on Saturday in Kaduna at the Commandant Luncheon of the Nigeria Defence Academy (NDA) in honour of the passing out of 295 cadets enrolled in the Short Service Course 47 of the Nigerian Army.

He charged the cadets to be disciplined and submissive to all instructions given to them by appropriate superior authorities.

He also enjoined them to be humble, diligent and have the zeal to achieve whatever objective they set for themselves.

Earlier, the Commandant of the Academy, Maj.-Gen. Ibrahim Yusuf reminded the cadets of the need to be ready to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria with their sweat and blood upon their commissioning.

He enjoined them to be open-minded in learning on the job and to always ask their superiors questions on anything they did not…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper