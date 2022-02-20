Tuface, Broda Shaggi, others storm launch of We2geda in Lagos





It was all excitement as Tuface Idibia, Broda Shaggi and other bigwigs in the entertainment industry graced the unveiling of the new movement, We2geda NG in Lagos on Saturday.

The event which marks the official launch of We2geda South West and execution of the strategic partnership with Lead Generation Initiative was held in BON Hotel, Ikeja.

Chairman, Board of Trustees, Ibrahim Hussein Abdulkarim said the the movement is not only about them but for the generations yet unborn.

He, therefore, announced the need of 270 people in every ward to narrate the needs of the wards.

“Money politics have done great disservice to us. We need more hands to solve this problem.

“The founding fathers were not thinking of creating a Nigeria for Nigerians but for Africans.

“This is an opportunity presented to us; hence, If you think this is about us you are missing it. It is not about us but our unborn generation.

“We want to have 270 people in every ward. So, they…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper