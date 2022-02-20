Why I’m vying for Bomadi Constituency seat in Delta Assembly — Niger’Delta ex-agitator, Muturu





•Chief Kingsley Muturu (Peace Ambassador)

By Chancel Bomadi Sunday

Chief Kingsley Muturu, a Peace Ambassador, is the Delta State Chairman, Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

In this interview, he speaks on why he’s contesting for the Bomadi Constituency seat in Delta State House of Assembly. Excerpts:

Who’s Chief Kingsley Muturu?

By the grace of God, I am a PeaceAmbassador, a bonafide son of Bomadi town who hails from Tamukonou quarters of Amadi. I was born and bred at Bomadi. I’m the Delta State chairman, Phase 2 of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, PAP.

What prompted your decision to contest for the seat of Bomadi Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly?

First and foremost, I want to thank the people of Bomadi local government area for their persistence and resoluteness in demanding for democracy dividends despite the perceived neglect. I thank both young and old for their desire for a better Bomadi LocalGovernment…







Source: Vanguard Newspaper