Why S/East should be considered for 2023 Presidency – ASSPT





By Emmanuel Elebeke

The Director, Abuja School of Social and Political Thoughts, Dr Sam Amadi has called on Nigerians and all Political parties to micro zone 2023 Presidency to the South East region.

He said the call became necessary

to draw the attention of all good spirited Nigerians, especially the elite class on the need for equity and justice to be done to the marginalized zone of the country.

According to him, any attempt to zone the Presidency to another region in the South other than South East will amount to fraud and unacceptable to every rational thinker.

He pointed out that the South have not been marginalised in presidency as a region, but South East has been marginalised as a zone since 1999 and urged all well meaning Nigerians to rally round the clamour for the actualisation of a Nigerian Presidency of the South East extraction.

Dr Amadi, who was a former Chairman of Nigeria…





