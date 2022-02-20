Wike berates Ayade, police over attempt to thwart PDP rally





Rivers state governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has berated his Cross River counterpart, Prof Ben Ayade and the police for attempting to thwart the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, rally in Calabar on Saturday.

It will be recalled that the police had in the earlier hours of Saturday barricaded the Calabar Sports Club, the venue for the flag-off of PDP’s campaigns for Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency bye elections.

Addressing teeming PDP faithful at the venue of the rally in Calabar, Governor Wike described as disgusting attempt by Governor Ayade and the police to prevent PDP from holding its rally for the Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency and Akpabuyo State constituency bye elections.

“When I was told that they don’t want you to hold this rally, I said this rally must hold today and I must come. Whatever will happen let it happen today. I told your leader that if you did not hold this rally today, then that would have been the end of PDP. But I thank…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper