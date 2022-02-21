2023: Buratai distances self from Presidential election





-reiterates loyalty to Buhari

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Nigeria Ambassador to the Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, Lt.Gen Yusuf Tukur Buratai (rtd), has dissociated himself from a subtle campaign to drag him into the forthcoming race for the Presidency in 2023.

A statement signed by Brig.Gen.Sani Kukasheka Usman ( rtd), explained that the former Army boss remained loyal to President Muhammadu Buhari and was grateful for the opportunity to serve as Ambassador.

According to the statement,” the attention of His Excellency, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (rtd), Nigeria’s Ambassador to Republic of Benin and former Chief of Army Staff, has been drawn to calls and dissemination of campaign posters calling on him to join partisan politics and contest for Presidential candidature of one of the political parties by some persons.”

“However, it is essential to state that the Ambassador has never indicated interest, discussed with, or directed…





