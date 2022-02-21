9 Ghanaians smuggle N200m Indian hemp into Nigeria





By Bose Adelaja

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, on Monday, paraded nine Ghanaians for allegedly smuggling about 201 bags of Indian hemp (cannabis sativa) valued at N200m into the country.

The suspects are Musa, Gasie, Adotete, Sottie, Tette, Okonipa, Stephen, Toyokpti and Natte all Ghanaians fishermen.

Parading the suspects at the Command’s headquarters in Ikeja, the state commandant, Edenabu Okoro Eweka, said the suspects were arrested through the support of the Nigerian Navy.

READ ALSO: Smugglers responsible for high price of Rice ― Minister

He explained that the intelligence-driven operation was done by the marine unit of NSCDC.

According to him, the items were smuggled through Ghana with the aid of some accomplices.

Narrating how the suspects were arrested, Eweka said: “The suspects loaded the products in a shop with the hope of smuggling them into the country.

“But they didn’t know that our Ghanaian…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper