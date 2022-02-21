DELTA 2023: Urhobos insist on Warri South Constituency 2





By Festus Ahon, ASABA

URHOBOS of Warri in the All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the Warri South Constituency 2 is predominantly (90%) comprised of Urhobo Wards, saying they would do everything to ensure that the Constituency is appropriately represented in 2023.

The people in a communique issued at the end of a well-attended meeting in Warri, a copy of which was made available to the Vanguard, passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and Olorogun Bernard Okumagba for their outstanding leadership style.

The people in the communique signed by Gabriel Okandeji and Dafe Okoloko vowed to deliver all Urhobo Wards in the area to the APC in 2023, saying they would mobilize both parties and non-party faithful to vote for the APC in all the elections in 2023.

According to the communique, they resolved: “That the Urhobos in APC Warri South local government area have unanimously resolved to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper