Discontent over APC’s botched National Convention

.It’s Mutiny by Yahoo Yahoo Politicians, says ex-PGF DG

.Respect party supremacy, Nabena cautions

.Exercise might hold in June

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The decision by the Gov. Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC to indefinitely postpone the party’s February 26 national convention has been dogged by a wave of controversies.

The CECPC had on Monday notified the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC of its decision to conduct zonal congresses on Saturday, 26th March 2022.

That decision effectively erases its earlier timetable which fixed the convention for this Saturday.

The letter dated 21st February was addressed to the INEC Chairman and jointly signed by Gov. Buni and the National Secretary, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.

In the letter, the CECPC said; “This notice supersedes our earlier notice for National Convention referenced APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/22/14 this is…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper