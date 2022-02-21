Enugu LG Election: Ugwuanyi’s aide donates salary to support PDP





By Ikechukwu Odu

The Special Assistant to the Enugu State Governor on New Media Matters, Mr. Emmanuel Ikechukwu-Jonathan, has announced the donation of his one month salary in support of the Peoples Democratic Party led local government campaign ahead of council polls scheduled for February 23 in Enugu State.

Jonathan told newsmen that the donation was the contribution of himself and family towards the success of the party during the council election, adding, “it is a seed my family decided to sow to also support my boss who is the leader of PDP both in the state and the South East in general.”

He said, “Aside the relationship my family has with the governor, I have a duty to ensure the success of whatever project my boss the governor believes in. My family is happy to be associated with the unequalled, uncommon, peaceful and people oriented leadership in Enugu State.”

READ ALSO: Thunderous reception for Ugwuanyi in his country home, as Nnamani calls him destiny…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper