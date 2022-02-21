FIFA U17 WWC India 2022: CAF turns down NFF’s request to host Congo in MKO Stadium





The Confederation of African Football CAF has turned down Nigeria’s request to host the African qualifiers for the FIFA U17 WWC India 2022 match between Nigeria and Congo DR at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The NFF had scheduled the Nigeria vs Ghana World Cup playoff about the same period and CAF frowns at this, saying to preserve the pitch, no match should be played there before the all-important World Cup playoff.

“Accordingly, the continental football governing body has asked the NFF to look for an alternative venue for the U17 Women World Cup qualifier match scheduled for the 19th of March 2022.

In a letter to the NFF and signed by Muhammad Sidat, Club Licensing Senior Manager, Development Division states that “we noted that your association has selected the MKO Abiola Stadium as the venue to host the match in question, nonetheless, please note that unfortunately, the selection of MKO…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper