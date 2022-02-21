Food Production: AFAN wants private sector to engage in water supply venture





Says farmers can’t wait for rainfall to produce food

Calls for storage of rain water to feed livestock

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The All Farmers Association of Nigeria, AFAN, Monday, called on the private sector to venture into water supply business to enable farmers embark on all year-round-farming to boost food production.

Speaking with Vanguard, the National President, AFAN, Arc Kabir Ibrahim, said farmers cannot be waiting for rainfalls to grow food following the population growth of the country, hence the need to have access to water constantly to produce and export food.

Ibrahim also pointed at countries like Israel, Saudi Arabia and others whose rainfall comes rarely, have to depend on groundwater supply and importation of water to grow their food and export as well.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper