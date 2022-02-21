Freddy Hirsch urges manufacturers to source savory flavors without FX exposure





Following the unprecedented pressure placed on food supply chains, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with bottlenecks in farm labor, processing, transport, and logistics, Freddy Hirsch Nigeria, a fast-growing African manufacturer of extracts for spices, ingredients, and flavors has advised manufacturing companies operating in the country to engage in backward integration by sourcing their raw materials locally to grow the economy.

Speaking during a media interactive session recently, Managing Director of Freddy Hirsch West Africa, Kojo Brifo said that the containment measures applied during the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the essential flow of food from farms and producers to consumers and particularly affected manufacturers that are dependent on raw materials sourced out of Nigeria. He advised manufacturers in the country, especially food manufacturers to look inwards and source savory flavors locally.

During the lockdown, several products disappeared from store shelves,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper